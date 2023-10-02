Cigna Healthcare To Reach Additional 2.3 Mln Potential Customers Through Expanded Medicare Plans

(RTTNews) - Cigna Healthcare said it will offer Medicare Advantage plans across 29 states in 2024. The company noted that every market has a $0 premium plan, and most plans feature a $0 copay for primary care. Three standalone Prescription Drug Plans will be available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Cigna Healthcare will expand its MA service area, increasing footprint to 603 counties across 29 states and the District of Columbia. New to its service area this year are 25 counties. The expansions have the potential to reach an additional 2.3 million customers.

Chris DeRosa, president, U.S. Government business, Cigna Healthcare, said: "Our 2024 plans are designed to support a broader array of health needs, including dental, vision, enhanced hearing, as well as fitness and meal benefits."

The company said the Annual Enrollment Period begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Most plans are effective Jan. 1, 2024.

