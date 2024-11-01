Cigna Healthcare, Infirmary Health reach Medicare Advantage agreement

Cigna (CI) Healthcare and Mobile-based Infirmary Health have reached an agreement that allows Cigna Healthcare’s Medicare Advantage customers to have in-network access to Infirmary Health’s hospitals, facilities and doctors.

