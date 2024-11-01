Cigna Healthcare, Infirmary Health reach Medicare Advantage agreement

Cigna (CI) Healthcare and Mobile-based Infirmary Health have reached an agreement that allows Cigna Healthcare’s Medicare Advantage customers to have in-network access to Infirmary Health’s hospitals, facilities and doctors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CI:
- Cigna Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results with Revenue Surge
- Morning Movers: Roblox surges and Estee Lauder sinks following earnings
- Cigna shares up 4% premarket after Q3 report, guidance
- Cigna sees 2025 EPS growth ‘at least’ 10%
- Cigna CEO says bought back $750M in shares in October
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.