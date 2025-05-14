The Cigna Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $84.3 billion, The Cigna Group (CI) is a leading global health services company headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, serving over 178 million customers in more than 30 countries. It operates primarily through two divisions: Cigna Healthcare, which provides medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health insurance; and Evernorth Health Services, which offers pharmacy benefit management and care solutions via brands like Express Scripts and Accredo.

The healthcare behemoth has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Cigna’s stock has plummeted 13.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.7% surge during the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, CI stock has soared 9.3%, outpacing SPX’s marginal gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, Cigna has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS) 8.2% gains over the past year but has exceeded its 8.8% surge in 2025.

On May 12, Cigna Group stock dropped over 5%, underperforming the broader market. The decline was triggered by government actions, particularly an executive order from President Trump criticizing pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which play a key role in Cigna’s Evernorth division. The broader negative sentiment toward health insurers weighed heavily on the stock.

For the current fiscal year ending in December, analysts project Cigna to deliver an 8.6% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP earnings, reaching $29.69 per share. The company has shown a mixed track record with earnings surprises, beating Wall Street estimates in three of the last four quarters, but falling short in one quarter.

Among the 21 analysts covering the CI stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 16 analysts gave it a “Strong Buy” recommendation.

On May 12, Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald raised the price target for Cigna Group from $385 to $405 while maintaining a "Buy" rating.

Cigna’s mean price target of $377.80 represents a 25.1% premium to current price levels, and its Street-high target of $407 indicates a 34.8% upside potential.

