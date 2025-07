Cigna Group Stock (CI) Opinions on Health Insurance Sector Selloff

Recent discussions on X about Cigna Group (CI) have centered around the broader health insurance sector's challenges, particularly with rising medical costs and revised guidance from major players. Many users have expressed concern over a sector-wide selloff, noting a dip in CI's stock price amid fears of shrinking demand and increasing specialty drug expenses. The tone reflects unease about how these pressures might impact profitability.

Additionally, there’s a mix of frustration and skepticism regarding Cigna's business practices, with some highlighting perceived discrepancies in drug pricing across Medicare plans. Others have compared the company's long-term performance favorably against competitors, pointing to a strong five-year return as a potential bright spot. These conversations underscore a complex landscape for CI as it navigates both operational and market headwinds.

Cigna Group Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15 and 0 sales.

on 05/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

Cigna Group Insider Trading Activity

Cigna Group insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499

NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080

NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020

ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391

Cigna Group Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 741 institutional investors add shares of Cigna Group stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cigna Group Government Contracts

We have seen $3,617,216 of award payments to $CI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Cigna Group Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Cigna Group Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $382.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $371.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $385.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $388.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $405.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $385.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $374.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $390.0 on 05/05/2025

