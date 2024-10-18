News & Insights

Markets
CI

Cigna Group Revives Merger Talks With Humana : Report

October 18, 2024 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cigna Group (CI) has revived its efforts to merge with smaller rival Humana Inc. (HUM) after previous talks collapsed late last year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the two health insurance giants have recently engaged in informal discussions about a potential deal, though the talks are still in the early stages.

In December 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Cigna Group had abandoned its bid to acquire Humana after the two companies could not reach an agreement on price and other financial terms. Instead, Cigna shifted its focus to smaller acquisitions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CI
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.