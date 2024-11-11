Cigna Group Reaffirms Outlook; Not Pursuing Combination With Humana

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group said it plans to reaffirm projected full year 2024 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $28.40 per share and adjusted EPS growth of at least 10% in 2025, at meetings with investors and analysts. Also, the Cigna Group expects to communicate that the company is not pursuing a combination with Humana Inc.

The Cigna Group noted that it remains committed to established M&A criteria and would only consider acquisitions that are strategically aligned, financially attractive, and have a high probability to close.

Shares of Cigna Group are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

