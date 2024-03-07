Cigna Group Raises Long-term Average Annual Adj. EPS Growth Target - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) increased its long-term average annual adjusted EPS growth target to 10%-14%. Also, the company reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $28.25.

The company also announced a series of solutions: Express Scripts by Evernorth; Evernorth Behavioral Health; and Evernorth Health Services. Evernorth is launching the industry's first financial guarantee for GLP-1s through EncircleRx. Evernorth Behavioral Care Group provides value-based, outcome-driven care through a simpler care delivery experience. Evernorth Health Services plans to have a Humira biosimilar available for $0 out of pocket to eligible patients of its specialty pharmacy Accredo later in the current year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.