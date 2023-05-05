News & Insights

Markets
CI

Cigna Group Raises FY23 Guidance

May 05, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced the company now expects 2023 adjusted income from operations per share of at least $24.70, an increase of $0.10 from prior guidance. Adjusted revenues are now expected to be at least $188 billion, an increase of $1 billion from prior year.

First quarter shareholders' net income was $1.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $3.73 per share, last year. Adjusted income from operations was $1.6 billion, or $5.41 per share, compared with $1.9 billion, or $6.06 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $46.52 billion from $44.01 billion, prior year. Adjusted revenues increased to $46.48 billion from $44.11 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $45.53 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.