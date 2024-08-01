News & Insights

The Cigna Group Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 01, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.548 billion, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $1.460 billion, or $4.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.909 billion or $6.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $60.523 billion from $48.586 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.548 Bln. vs. $1.460 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.45 vs. $4.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $60.523 Bln vs. $48.586 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: At least $28.40 Full year revenue guidance: At least $235 Bln

