Markets
CI

Cigna Group Lifts FY26 Outlook Again After Higher Q2 Results

July 30, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Cigna Group (CI), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its second quarter, on Thursday raised fiscal 2026 outlook again for adjusted income from operations, reflecting solid operational performance across its diversified portfolio of businesses.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $293.65, down 0.96 percent.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $30.45 per share, compared to previous view of at least $30.35 per share.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted income from operations was $8.014 billion or $29.84 per share.

In the second quarter, shareholders' net income grew to $1.66 billion or $6.29 per share from $1.53 billion or $5.71 per share a year ago, primarily reflecting growth in Cigna Healthcare.

Adjusted income from operations for quarter was $2.05 billion or $7.78 per share, 6 percent higher than $1.93 billion or $7.20 per share last year.

Total revenues for the second quarter 2026 increased 7 percent to $71.67 billion from $67.18 billion a year ago, driven by growth in both Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.