Cigna Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The Cigna Group (CI), with a market cap of $90.3 billion, is a global health services company specializing in medical insurance, pharmacy benefit management, and care solutions through its two main segments: Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services. Headquartered in Connecticut, Cigna serves over 190 million customer relationships worldwide and is set to release its Q1 earnings on Friday, May 2.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CI to report a profit of $6.39 per share, down 1.2% from $6.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports, while missing in the last quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CI to report EPS of $29.61, up 8.3% from $27.33 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is likely to improve 11.6% annually to $33.04 in FY2026.

Shares of CI have dropped 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% gains and the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 4.6% decline over the same time frame.

Despite its grim price action over the past year, Cigna Group shares gained over 2% on Apr. 10, rising alongside other defensive healthcare stocks as the broader market declined. The sector saw renewed investor interest, with Cigna among the top performers in the space.

The consensus opinion on CI stock is strongly bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and four recommend a “Hold.”

CI's average analyst price target is $365.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.5% from the current price levels.

