Cigna Group (CI) Declares $1.23 Dividend

Cigna Group said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share ($4.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $250.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 122.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna Group. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.56%, a decrease of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 311,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cigna Group is 353.18. The forecasts range from a low of 287.85 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of 250.33.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna Group is 195,727MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,657K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,502K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,549K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,106K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,008K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,615K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,293K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,096K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,539K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,765K shares, representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Cigna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world.

