The Cigna Group CEO David Cordani To Retire, Brian Evanko To Succeed; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

March 03, 2026 — 12:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced on Tuesday that David Cordani will retire as chief executive officer effective July 1, 2026, and transition to executive chair of the Board. Brian Evanko, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Cordani as CEO.

Evanko, who oversees the company's businesses across Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services, has held senior leadership roles including president and CEO of Cigna Healthcare and chief financial officer.

The leadership transition will take effect July 1, 2026, with Cordani and Evanko working closely during the interim period.

The company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, projecting consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $30.25 per share. It expects Evernorth pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $6.9 billion and Cigna Healthcare pre-tax adjusted income from operations of at least $4.5 billion.

CI is currently trading at $276.70 down $14.15 or 4.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

