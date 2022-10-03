Markets
Cigna Expands Medicare Advantage Plans For 2023 With 22% Growth In Geographic Footprint

(RTTNews) - Health services company Cigna Corp. (CI) Monday announced the expansion of its Medicare Advantage or MA plans for 2023. The planned expansion will result in a 22 percent growth in geographic footprint for the next year.

During this year's Annual Election Period or AEP, which begins October 15, the company will offer MA plans with enhanced features and benefits in 581 counties within 28 states.

This expansion includes 106 new counties, including new presence in New York and Kentucky. Cigna said it will offer a $0 premium plan in each county, most current customers will pay same or lower premiums.

Benefits for the customers include caregiver, companion and social support programs and broader financial wellness incentives.

Cigna said it has also doubled the size of its MA provider network over the past two years, including significantly increasing the number of available specialists.

