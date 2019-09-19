Cigna Expands Health Care Exchange Offerings to New Markets

Cigna Corporation CI has extended its health care exchange offerings to new locations for 2020. The plans will be accessible in 19 markets across 10 states, including Kansas, South Florida and Utah.



The new initiative will encourage better health outcomes of individuals by providing quality medical care as well as reducing overall expenses. Cigna’s patients will now be able to get preventive care services as well as enjoy online help from doctors via its advanced telehealth service. With the company’s Patient Assurance Program, eligible patients will receive their preferred branded insulin for 30 days in $25 or less, starting from 2020.



Moreover, the company will offer gym memberships, nutrition support and loyalty plan in certain markets, etc. to motivate customers to take better care of their health. Additional around-the-clock support as well as access to health and wellness resources via Cigna.com, and the myCigna application would aid customers. Patients with complicated health issues will be given personalized support through the My Personal Champion program.



Customers in Phoenix will be able to use Cigna Medical Group that comprises more than 140 primary care and specialty doctors at 20 regions; hearing and vision centers, and additional specialty services; urgent care centers; and onsite drug stores.



The move is in line with the company’s commitment to provide quality healthcare to customers. Cigna has been constantly putting in effort to increase its membership as well as quality of care over the past few quarters. We expect the company to witness rise in membership going forward, given its diversified product portfolio, a wide agent network and superior service.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 20.3% in a year, wider than its industry's decline of 3.7%.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.