CIGNA Earnings Preview: Recent $CI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 30, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

CIGNA ($CI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $62,196,770,873 and earnings of $6.54 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CIGNA Insider Trading Activity

CIGNA insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499
  • NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080
  • NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020
  • ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CIGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of CIGNA stock to their portfolio, and 832 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,623,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,516,526
  • FMR LLC removed 1,764,916 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $487,363,904
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,317,489 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,811,412
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,117,751 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,655,761
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,080,728 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,432,229
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 751,711 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,577,475
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 737,099 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,542,517

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CIGNA Government Contracts

We have seen $3,617,216 of award payments to $CI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CIGNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CIGNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CIGNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CI forecast page.

CIGNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025
  • Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025
  • John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $379.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025

