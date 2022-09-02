Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cigna's shares before the 6th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cigna stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $288.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cigna paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Cigna's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cigna has lifted its dividend by approximately 60% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cigna? We love that Cigna is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Cigna, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Cigna for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cigna that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

