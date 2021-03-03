Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

Cigna's upcoming dividend is US$1.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cigna has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $220.63. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Cigna has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cigna has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 0.2% of its income after tax.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CI Historic Dividend March 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Cigna has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Cigna looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cigna has delivered an average of 58% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Cigna worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cigna more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Cigna for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cigna (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.