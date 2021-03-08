Dividends
Cigna Corporation (CI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Cigna Corporation (CI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2400% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CI was $230.62, representing a -0.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $232.45 and a 94.62% increase over the 52 week low of $118.50.

CI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). CI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.08%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CI as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)
  • Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)
  • First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)
  • VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an increase of 37.22% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of CI at 4.64%.

