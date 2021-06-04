Cigna Corporation (CI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Cigna Corporation (CI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $256.97, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CI was $256.97, representing a -5.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.81 and a 61.78% increase over the 52 week low of $158.84.

CI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). CI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.83%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)

Fidelity (FBCV)

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVU with an increase of 25.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CI at 3.37%.

