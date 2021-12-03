Cigna Corporation (CI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Cigna Corporation (CI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.79, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CI was $197.79, representing a -27.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.81 and a 3.62% increase over the 52 week low of $190.88.

CI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). CI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.62%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CI as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

QRAFT AI-Enhanced US Next Value ETF (NVQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 2.94% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of CI at 4.16%.

