Cigna Corp. Raises 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting second-quarter results on Thursday, Cigna Corporation (CI) said it now expects 2022 adjusted income from operations per share of at least $22.90, up $0.30 from prior guidance. Adjusted revenues are now estimated to be at least $178 billion, an increase of $1 billion from prior guidance. The outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.

Second quarter earnings totaled $1.56 billion, or $4.90 per share compared with $1.47 billion, or $4.25 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $1.98 billion or $6.22 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $45.43 billion from $43.11 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.