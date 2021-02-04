Cigna Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $4.13 billion, or $11.45 per share. This compares with $977 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $3.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $41.67 billion from $36.54 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1,62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.51 vs. $4.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.68 -Revenue (Q4): $41.67 Bln vs. $36.54 Bln last year.

