Cigna Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $977 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $144 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $4.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 167.5% to $38.25 billion from $14.30 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $0.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.31 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.20 -Revenue (Q4): $38.25 Bln vs. $14.30 Bln last year.

