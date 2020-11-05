Cigna Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.39 billion, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $40.80 billion from $35.83 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.41 vs. $4.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.24 -Revenue (Q3): $40.80 Bln vs. $35.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.30 to $18.60 Full year revenue guidance: $158 Bln

