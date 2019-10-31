Cigna Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.35 billion, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $4.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 236.5% to $38.56 billion from $11.46 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.72 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.54 vs. $3.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.36 -Revenue (Q3): $38.56 Bln vs. $11.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.80 to $17.00

