Cigna Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.56 billion, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $4.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $6.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $45.43 billion from $43.11 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.56 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.90 vs. $4.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.48 -Revenue (Q2): $45.43 Bln vs. $43.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.90

