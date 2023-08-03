Cigna Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.46 billion, or $4.92 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $4.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $6.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $48.59 billion from $45.48 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.92 vs. $4.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.02 -Revenue (Q2): $48.59 Bln vs. $45.48 Bln last year.

