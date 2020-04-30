Cigna Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.18 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $3.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $4.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $38.47 billion from $37.95 billion last year.

Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.76 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.69 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.35 -Revenue (Q1): $38.47 Bln vs. $37.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.00 - $18.60 Full year revenue guidance: $154 - $156 Bln

