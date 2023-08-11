Cigna (CI) Unit Ties Up to Offer Digital Health Tool to Clients

The Cigna Group’s CI health benefits business, Cigna Healthcare, collaborated with the global digital-first health and well-being engagement company, Virgin Pulse. The tie-up aims to provide an advanced digital platform, which can be accessed at myCigna by specific employer-sponsored plan clients of Cigna Healthcare from the very beginning of 2024.

The new platform is an initiative to extend a connected and more customized experience to bring enhanced whole-person well-being for around 11 million customers of Cigna. And taking the help of Virgin Pulse seems to be an apt move on the part of CI since the former leverages AI-powered technology and behavior change science, which imparts clients the ability to manage their mental, physical and social health. Subsequently, an individual can make better health choices, set attainable targets and earn financial rewards.

The platform empowers users with the flexibility to connect a compatible fitness device or input some basic daily metrics, like weight or number of hours slept, and consequently, keep a check on their progress. On the basis of the customers’ information, preferences and claims experience, myCigna will direct them to other suitable programs of Cigna Healthcare linked with pre-diabetes management or behavioral health services.

The latest initiative reflects Cigna’s ardent endeavor to extend advanced digital solutions to its health plan clients. This, in turn, might lure more plan sponsors and clients to opt for Cigna Healthcare’s plans and thereby, provide an impetus to the segment in the days ahead. Through this unit, Cigna serves customers of U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health businesses.

An increase in the customer base is expected to fetch higher premiums for Cigna, which remain the most significant contributor to any health insurer’s top line. Total medical customers of CI increased 9.5% year over year as of Jun 30, 2023.

The health insurance marketplace frequently witnesses launches of advanced digital health solutions by multiple healthcare providers to meet the surge in demand for virtual care since the advent of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, the move to bring an enhanced digital platform seems aptly timed by Cigna.

Apart from the Cigna Healthcare unit, the Evernorth business of Cigna has also put its foot forward to capitalize on the trend to go digital and boost customer base. Last year, the unit added five app- based programs to its clinical platform, Digital Health Formulary. The offerings comprised authenticated and trustworthy health apps devised to achieve better health outcomes.

Shares of Cigna have gained 12.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth. CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



