Cigna (CI) to Add Three Biosimilars to NPF, Enable Cost Savings

The pharmacy benefits management ("PBM") unit of The Cigna Group's CI Evernorth segment, Express Scripts, recently revealed plans to include three biosimilars within the preferred product list on its National Preferred Formulary ("NPF").

Among the three, two of the biosimilars, Hyrimoz and Adalimumab-adaz, are manufactured by Sandoz, the generic division of the famous Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis NVS. The third biosimilar, Cyltezo, is the first interchangeable biosimilar with HUMIRA and is developed by the German-based drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.

The FDA-approved biosimilars are competitive substitutes for HUMIRA as they are comparatively more affordable and have proved to be clinically effective in treating inflammatory conditions.

Thereby, the introduction of more cost-effective biosimilars for inflammatory conditions is a dire need and the information furnished by Express Scripts trend data underlines the reason. The costs of inflammatory medications made up for around 25% of the overall drug spending in the commercial book of business of Express Scripts last year.

The advent of varied biosimilars means increased competition in the industry, which often reduces prices and paves the way for enhanced access and choice of treatment for patients. Per Evernorth, competition created among biosimilars is forecasted to create savings between $225 billion and $375 billion for the U.S. healthcare system with regard to total pharmacy expenditures over the next decade.

The role of a pharmacy benefit manager like Express Scripts is to work out rebates and fees with drug manufacturers and develop formularies for medications that are covered by insurance. The addition of cost-effective and clinically-effective biosimilars within NPF reflects Cigna’s focus to generate cost savings for its clients. The same is also likely to attract more customers in buying prescription medications from the pharmacy network of CI, which in turn, might boost its pharmacy revenues.

Pharmacy revenues contribute a massive chunk to Cigna’s revenues and the contribution stood at 71.2% for 2022. Cigna boasts an expansive pharmacy network across the United States. On an annual basis, Express Scripts Pharmacy distributes roughly 1.6 billion adjusted prescriptions to pharmacy plan members that are managed by Express Scripts PBM. In fact, CI acquired Express Scripts back in 2018 in order to add strength to its pharmacy business.

Shares of Cigna have gained 6.8% in the past three months against the industry's 11.2% decline. CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



