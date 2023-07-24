Cigna (CI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $292.06, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 6.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $5.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.13 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.81 per share and revenue of $188.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.62% and +4.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cigna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.02, so we one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CI has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.