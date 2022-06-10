Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $253.29, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had lost 0.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.62, up 7.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $44.23 billion, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.66 per share and revenue of $177.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.7% and +2.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Cigna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cigna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

