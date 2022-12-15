Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $331.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 9.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.84, up 1.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.83 billion, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.14 per share and revenue of $178.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.04% and +2.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cigna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.68, which means Cigna is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

