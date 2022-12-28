Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $331.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 4.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Cigna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cigna is projected to report earnings of $4.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.58 billion, down 0.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.14 per share and revenue of $180.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.04% and +3.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cigna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Cigna Corporation (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

