Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $303.89, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

The health insurer's stock has climbed by 5.61% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cigna in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.66, reflecting a 10.26% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $48.16 billion, reflecting a 6.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $24.80 per share and a revenue of $191.63 billion, indicating changes of +6.57% and +6.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cigna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cigna is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.05.

We can additionally observe that CI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.