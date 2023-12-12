Cigna (CI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Cigna (CI) ended the recent trading session at $296.71, demonstrating a -1.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.7%.

The the stock of health insurer has risen by 2.67% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cigna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.52, marking a 31.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $48.82 billion, up 6.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.82 per share and revenue of $192.81 billion, which would represent changes of +6.66% and +6.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cigna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.

We can additionally observe that CI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.