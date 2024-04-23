Cigna (CI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $352.65, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 0.67% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cigna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 2, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.17, reflecting a 14.05% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $56.64 billion, indicating a 21.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $28.35 per share and a revenue of $235.12 billion, indicating changes of +12.99% and +20.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Cigna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cigna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.32.

It's also important to note that CI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

