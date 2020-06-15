Cigna (CI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.31, changing hands as low as $182.52 per share. Cigna Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $118.50 per share, with $224.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.45. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.