Cigna (CI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $224.18, changing hands as low as $218.52 per share. Cigna Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $191.74 per share, with $272.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.60. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

