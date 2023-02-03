Cigna (CI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Cigna (CI) reported revenue of $45.74 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.96, compared to $4.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.58 billion, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Covered Lives By Market Segment- Medical Customers-U.S. Commercial-Total : 14852 thousand compared to the 14815.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14852 thousand compared to the 14815.17 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Medical Care Ratio : 84% versus 85.17% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84% versus 85.17% estimated by three analysts on average. Covered Lives By Funding Type- Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial insured : 2238 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2217.79 thousand.

: 2238 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2217.79 thousand. Premiums : $9.55 billion versus $9.65 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

: $9.55 billion versus $9.65 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Fees and Other Revenues : $2.86 billion versus $2.86 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $2.86 billion versus $2.86 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Net investment income : $212 million versus $288.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.2% change.

: $212 million versus $288.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.2% change. Pharmacy revenues : $33.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $33.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $33.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $33.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. U.S. Government Premiums - Medicare Advantage : $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

: $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. U.S. Commercial Premiums - Other : $353 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $369.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $353 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $369.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. U.S. Commercial Premiums - Stop loss : $1.41 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. U.S. Commercial Premiums - Risk/Insured : $3.89 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $3.89 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. U.S. Government Premiums - Medicare PartD: $238 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $269.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>



Shares of Cigna have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Corporation (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.