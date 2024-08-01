Cigna (CI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cigna (CI) reported $60.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of $6.72 for the same period compares to $6.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.49 billion, representing a surprise of +3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare : 82.3% compared to the 82.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 82.3% compared to the 82.2% average estimate based on eight analysts. Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health : 1.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million.

: 1.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million. Medical Customers - Total : 19.04 million versus 19.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.04 million versus 19.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D : 2.56 million versus 2.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.56 million versus 2.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Pharmacy : $45.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $43.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%.

: $45.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $43.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services : $49.55 billion versus $47.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.

: $49.55 billion versus $47.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $321 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $287.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $321 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $287.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Revenues- Fees and Other : $3.65 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $3.65 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $11.45 billion versus $11.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $11.45 billion versus $11.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums : $11.45 billion versus $11.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $11.45 billion versus $11.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy : $46.19 billion versus $44.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change.

: $46.19 billion versus $44.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare : $13.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

Shares of Cigna have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

