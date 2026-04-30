Cigna (CI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cigna (CI) reported $68.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $7.79 for the same period compares to $6.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.62, the EPS surprise was +2.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare : 79.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 80.8%.

: 79.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 80.8%. Medical Customers - Total : 18.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.11 million.

: 18.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.11 million. Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health : 1.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.71 million.

: 1.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.71 million. Medical Customers - U.S. Healthcare : 16.62 million versus 16.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.62 million versus 16.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services : $58.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $58.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare : $11.45 billion compared to the $11.7 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.

: $11.45 billion compared to the $11.7 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $202 million versus $255.5 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.

: $202 million versus $255.5 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy : $54.29 billion versus $52.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $54.29 billion versus $52.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Net investment income : $25 million versus $38.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.

: $25 million versus $38.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change. Revenues- Premiums : $9.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%.

: $9.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%. Revenue- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Healthcare - Individual and Family Plans : $873 million compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $873 million compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- Cigna Healthcare- Premium- International Health: $1.11 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>

Shares of Cigna have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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