Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Cigna (CI) reported revenue of $69.57 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.83, compared to $7.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare : 84.8% compared to the 84.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 84.8% compared to the 84.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Pharmacy claim volume : 558 million compared to the 546.6 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 558 million compared to the 546.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health : 1.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.7 million.

: 1.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.7 million. Medical Customers - Total : 18.06 million compared to the 18.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 18.06 million compared to the 18.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $233 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $245.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +174.1%.

: $233 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $245.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +174.1%. Revenues- Pharmacy : $56.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $53.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $56.05 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $53.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues- Premiums : $9.08 billion versus $9.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.

: $9.08 billion versus $9.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare : $10.93 billion compared to the $10.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

: $10.93 billion compared to the $10.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services : $60.39 billion compared to the $57.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

: $60.39 billion compared to the $57.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year. Revenues- Fees and Other : $4.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $4.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums : $8.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.9%.

: $8.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.9%. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Stop loss: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cigna have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

