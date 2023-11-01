Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Cigna (CI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $47.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cigna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' will likely reach $38.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' should come in at $12.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums' to reach $10.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Other' will reach $360.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured' at 2,242.74 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,205 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health' to come in at 1,491.37 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,812 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total' stands at 16,004.53 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,761 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D' will reach 2,524.50 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,902 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Customers - Total' should arrive at 19,456.60 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,954 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage' reaching 594.75 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 541 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Government' of 1,832.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,381 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Small' will reach 67.37 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Cigna have returned +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, CI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Cigna Group (CI)

