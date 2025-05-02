Cigna (CI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cigna (CI) reported $65.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. EPS of $6.74 for the same period compares to $6.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.8 billion, representing a surprise of +7.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare : 82.2% versus 82.4% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 82.2% versus 82.4% estimated by seven analysts on average. Medical Customers - Total : 18.04 million versus 18.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18.04 million versus 18.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Healthcare Medical Customers - Insured - U.S. Healthcare : 2.65 million compared to the 3.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.65 million compared to the 3.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - International Health insured : 1.23 million compared to the 1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.23 million compared to the 1.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Pharmacy : $48.63 billion compared to the $45.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $48.63 billion compared to the $45.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $238 million compared to the $255.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.

: $238 million compared to the $255.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services : $53.68 billion versus $50.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.

: $53.68 billion versus $50.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare : $14.53 billion compared to the $12.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $14.53 billion compared to the $12.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums : $12.63 billion versus $11.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: $12.63 billion versus $11.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy : $50.23 billion compared to the $47.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $50.23 billion compared to the $47.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Revenues- Fees and Other : $3.90 billion versus $3.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

: $3.90 billion versus $3.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Revenues- Premiums: $12.74 billion versus $10.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

Shares of Cigna have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.