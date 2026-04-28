Cigna (CI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna (CI) to post quarterly earnings of $7.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. Revenues are expected to be $66.74 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cigna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' at $56.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' will reach $11.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $255.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Total' of $8.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy' should arrive at $52.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Net investment income' should come in at $38.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $9.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' reaching 80.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Customers - Total' stands at 18.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - U.S. Healthcare' will likely reach 13.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.17 million.

Analysts forecast 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - International Health' to reach 439.05 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 452.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - International Health insured' to come in at 1.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.23 million.

Over the past month, shares of Cigna have returned +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Currently, CI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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