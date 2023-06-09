Cigna (CI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed at $265.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cigna is projected to report earnings of $6.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.13 billion, up 3.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.81 per share and revenue of $188.88 billion, which would represent changes of +6.62% and +4.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Cigna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cigna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.77, so we one might conclude that Cigna is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.