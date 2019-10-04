Cigna (CI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $150.74, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 1.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2019. On that day, CI is projected to report earnings of $4.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.02 billion, up 197.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.77 per share and revenue of $136.55 billion, which would represent changes of +17.93% and +183.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. CI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CI has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.42.

Investors should also note that CI has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

