Cigna (CI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $281.48, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.66, up 10.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.16 billion, up 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.80 per share and revenue of $191.63 billion, which would represent changes of +6.57% and +6.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cigna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

It is also worth noting that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

